THAYER — Hunter Frederick Robinson, 27, of Thayer passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 16, 2023.
He was born to Fred and Dawn (Woolery) Robinson on Oct. 28, 1995, in Chanute. He graduated from Cherryvale High School in May 2014. Hunter was a welder for Tank Connections in Parsons.
He married Brittney Dyke on Oct. 21, 2017, in Chanute.
Hunter was a cowboy who loved to coyote and coon hunt, pull draft horses, garden, dance and sing. His favorite thing to do in his leisure time was to play with his precious children.
He is survived by his wife, Brittney, of the home; his two children, Brooklyn Kerr and Bryor Joe of the home, his parents, Frederick and Jacklyn Robinson of Galesburg; and his brothers, Grant and his wife, Whitney Robinson, and two daughters of Neodesha and Tyler and his wife, Kayla Robinson, and daughter of Peetz, Colo.
Hunter was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Helen Robinson and Joy and Larry Woolery.
A memorial scholarship fund for Hunter’s children is being established. If you would like to leave a donation, it can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Thayer Christian Church in Thayer. A celebration of life memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Thayer Christian Church.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute, KS, 66720
