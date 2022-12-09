Ryan Matthew Holcomb, 45, of Chanute, Kansas passed away tragically, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Allen County Kansas.
Ryan was second child born to Norman and Emma (Jones) Holcomb, on October 17, 1977, in Chanute, Kansas.
He graduated from Chanute Senior High School with the Class of 1996.
Ryan was united in marriage to Tammy Eich in May of 2010, in Miami, Oklahoma.
He had many interests such as campfires, and enjoying friends, but none like his passion and love for his children and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Ryan was a member of the Elks Lodge of Chanute, and was the BEST at big hugs and had a million-dollar smile to go along with it, which was spoken of often. Ryan’s family and friends will forever have a missing spot in their lives and hearts that only Ryan could fill.
Ryan is survived by his wife and two children; Rahley and Ryder of the home, his parents, a brother Michael Holomb and his wife, Davetta, Holcomb of Thayer, and his mother and father in-law Gary and Mary Layden.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and parental grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to Chanute Elks Lodge and they maybe left with or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 am.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
