Richard Walter Ireland, 81, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Richard was born on January 12, 1940 in San Diego, California, the son of Walter Ireland and Esther Ireland.
Richard grew up in San Diego and after receiving his GED, he began life as an over the road truck driver. Richard enjoyed watching and playing golf, even carrying his own clubs while he played. Other interests that Richard had were reading science books, playing card games and animals. Animals meant the world to Richard and when he wasn’t busy spending time with his family and nine adopted children, Richard was advocating for the humane treatment of animals.
On July 17, 2006, Richard married Ina Mae Alton. They were married for 15 years, she survives him in the home.
Richard is survived by:
His Wife: Ina Ireland of Chanute; Four Sons: David Stemmons, Michael S. Ireland, Michael C. Ireland, Michael Martin; Five Daughters: Lavina Davis, Leigh Ann Kitsmiller, Rebecca Ireland, Sara Martin, Ann Martin; Sixteen Grandchildren; Seventeen Great-Grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to Francis Peak, our niece and Helen Williams, Richard’s sister-in-law, for all of their help and support when Richard became sick and couldn’t take care of himself. You have always been a blessing, the family loves and appreciates you very much.
Memorials have been suggested to ASPCA and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
