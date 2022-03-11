Patricia K. “Patty” Reed, 66, of St. Paul, passed away at 9:35 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born on July 23, 1955, to Andrew C. and Vada (Ruff) Reed in Winfield, Kansas. For several years, Patty lived in Winfield before moving to Parsons with her family.
Music and Pepsi were two of Patty’s favorite things. At the nursing home she was known as “Pepsi Patty,” because she loved Pepsi so much.
Patty is survived by her cousin and caregiver, Wilma South, of Stark; two brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Following cremation, burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Services are under the direction of Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
