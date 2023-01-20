Lonnie Gene Riley, 73, of Chanute, Kansas passed away on January 15, 2023, at Kanas City Hospice House in Kanas City, Missouri.
He was born on April 15, 1949, to Melvin and Grace (Smith) Riley in Fairland, Oklahoma. He graduated from Quapaw High School in 1967.
Lonnie was united in marriage to Charlene (Grant) Riley on August 29, 1992, in Chanute, at First United Methodist Church.
He was the type of man that liked to stay busy, he worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Storeroom manager and after retirement, he started a lawn care service, Riley’s Lawn Service, and it just expanded and expanded, which kept him active and on the go constantly in the spring through the summer months. As busy as he was it didn’t stop him from taking on more; he was a member of the Chanute Lions Club and First United Methodist Church where he served on many committees, one included helping with Just Another Tuesday Evening Meal and the community Thanksgiving dinners. He enjoyed music, gardening, and computers. Lonnie and Charlene opened their home up and were guardians to over 20 International students throughout the years. Lonnie was referred to as their USA Pop.
He adored Yoyo and Mitten his dog and cat, and one very special young lady and former International student Maurine.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene, of the home, his brother Franklin Riley of Peoria Oklahoma, a sister Faye Smith of Welch Oklahoma, many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother David.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church and may be sent to or left with the funeral home.
Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church, 202 South Lincoln Ave,., Chanute, KS., on, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10 am in the church Parlor followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 am at the church.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas.
