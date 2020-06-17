Carol Ann Bockover, 75, of Fredonia and formerly of Chanute, passed away June 13, 2020 at her home.
Carol was born August 11, 1944 in Kansas City, MO, to Franklin and Martha (Kaemmerling) Morrison. She was raised in the Chanute area alongside 3 younger brothers.
On July 11, 1975, Carol married Cary Bockover Jr. They were happily married 41 years, until his passing in October 2016. Together they had 5 children, raising their family in Chanute. Over the years she worked several different jobs, but her career was being a mom and grandma. She liked to play bingo, cook, and look after her dog and cats, but she was especially fond of the family get togethers, where she could spend time with the kids and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her children: Anita Bell and husband, Scott, of Fredonia, Nancy Collins of Chanute, Cary Bockover III of Parsons; 10 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren; Brothers: Steve Morrison and companion Janet Wilson, Gary Morrison and wife, Donna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Frankie, daughter Lisa, and infant son Carl.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 am at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS
Visitation for Carol will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials in Carols name can be made to the Hometown Hospice and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
