Joan Hydorn Brubaker, a former respiratory therapist of Oceanside, California, passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 94 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Rollie Hydorn and Bess Hydorn; and her sister, Maxine Lock.
She is survived by her two children, Rollie Brubaker and Janet Horner; her four grandchildren, and many friends from the local church.
Joan grew up in Chanute, Kansas on a rural family farm. She attended Chanute High School and graduated in 1943. At the age of 18, she moved out to Southern California to “escape the cold winters,” She attended a local community college in Los Angeles California after raising her two children and became a licensed respiratory therapist. After many long days and late nights of working in the hospital, Joan decided to retire to a custom-built home in Oceanside, California to enjoy more room and less crowd compared to Los Angeles. She enjoyed gardening, community involvement, and traveling. Joan was a well known and loved individual by her community, friends, and family.
A memorial service will be held in Oceanside, Calif., when groups are permitted. A burial service will be held this summer at Country Side Funeral Home in Chanute, Kansas when groups are able to gather. Updates will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.