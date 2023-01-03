Richard D. “Mert” Myres, 90 years old passed away peacefully, December 31, 2022, at home surrounded by family that loved him dearly.
He was born to Jesse A. and Beulah B. (Lehman) Myres on October 3, 1932.
Mert graduated from Chanute High School in 1951 and enlisted with the United States Navy on May 27, 1951, with honorable discharge in 1955.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn J. “Mitzi” (Carlson) on May 27, 1961, in Miami, Oklahoma.
He retired from the Kansas Department of Transportation in March of 1995 after 40 years.
Mert was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1654, and the American Legion Post 170 of Chanute. He was a member of Otterbein Methodist Church of Chanute, and attended First Christian Church in Chanute.
Mert had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, morning coffee with his buddies at Southtown, attending grandchildren and great- grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, watching westerns, being outdoors, driving his tractor, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Mitzi, of 61 years; his children, Bruce Myres of Chanute and Jean Audiss (Wes) of Chanute; his grandchildren; Terri Myres (Derrick H.), Nicci Myres (Scott), Kym Babcock (Kegan), Arika Morrison (Jake), Tori Snider (Brad), Jenna Greer, TeeJay Barnhart, Brent Audiss (Jessica), Cassidy Audiss (Conrad), and Nate Audiss, his great-grandchildren; Khloe, Aubrey, Brynn, Kellan, Brooks, Hattie, Jackson, Jaivon, Doss, Kasen, Kilie, and soon to be great-granddaughter.
Mert is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, his mother in-law, father in-law, sister in-law, and a grandson.
Memorials have been suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice or Chanute Honor Guard and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, Kansas from 5 pm to 7 pm.
A Memorial Graveside service will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at Vilas Bethel Cemetery (21st St) Wilson County, at 11 am. Military Honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.