Leroy Foreman, 80, of Owasso, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Evergreen Care Center in Owasso.
He was born the fifth of eight children, on February 24, 1941, to John C. and Lela (Wheeler) Foreman in Labette County, Kansas. He grew up and attended school in the Altamont area, graduating from Labette County Community High School in 1959.
After high school, he attended Labette Community College for a year, before going to Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University), where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. He then earned a Master’s of Divinity from Saint Paul School of Theology in Leawood.
Leroy was a member of the Kansas East Conference of the United Methodist Church and pastored churches at Basehor-Fairmount, Humboldt-Big Creek, Horton, and Junction City as an Associate and Otterbein United Methodist in Chanute and Berryton as Pastor. In 1990, he became the Chaplain at Parsons State Hospital and Training Center in Parsons and served there until his retirement in 2006. He was honored as Chaplain of the Year by the Kansas Association of Chaplains in 2003. After his retirement, he moved to Owasso, Oklahoma, and served as a volunteer at the Owasso United Methodist Church until his health declined. Over the years, Leroy served on numerous conference committees and was always active in the communities where he served.
One of his passions was working with children and youth in the camping program at Camp Chippewa near Ottawa. He developed a special camp for residents at the PSH&TC during his tenure there. He also served on numerous camping committees. In 2006, he received the prestigious “Olin “Doc” Wollen” Award for his many years of service to Camp Chippewa.
In 1964, Leroy and Linda VanCleave were united in marriage at the Galesburg United Methodist Church. She survives, of the home.
Survivors include:
His wife – Linda Foreman of the home; Daughter – Lisa Foreman of Claremore, Oklahoma; Son – Brian Foreman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Grandchildren – Blake Thomas, Conrad Foreman, and Janie Foreman; Brothers – Grady Foreman of Taylor, Michigan, Bill Foreman of Barboursville, Virginia, and John Foreman of Parsons; Special friends of 60 years – Dean and Beth Wood of Frederick, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Jean Foreman, and brothers Jack, Gerald and Ronald Foreman.
There will be a memorial service at 2 pm Monday, October 25, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Owasso with the Rev. Jim Cinocca officiating. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Galesburg United Methodist with the Rev. Taud Boatman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Galesburg.
Memorials are suggested to Camp Chippewa. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
