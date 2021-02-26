Rex E. Bohrer, 84, a lifelong resident of Erie, entered eternal rest at 9:41 pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
He was born on June 10, 1936, to Hurley and Louie (Lydick) Bohrer on the family farm in rural Erie. He grew up in rural Erie and attended schools in Erie, graduating from Erie High School in 1954.
For several years Rex worked as a milk hauler for Neosho Valley Co-op Creamery. In 1969, he and his wife, Frances, opened Bohrer Appliance, which the couple operated until their retirement December 31, 2019. Rex was dedicated to his business and Erie residents knew they could call him day or night for air conditioning/furnace and appliance repair.
Rex was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie. He loved the Erie community and the safety and quality of life of its citizens were very important to him. He helped found the Erie ambulance service and for many years served as Chief of the Erie Fire Department and was active in the Jaycees. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who loved him very much.
On November 17, 1956, Rex and Frances L. Herod were united in marriage.
Survivors include:
His wife – Frances, of the home; Six children – Greg Bohrer of Erie, Kansas, Debbie Beachner and her husband, Randy, of Erie, Kansas, Denise Coover and her husband, Kelly, of Galesburg, Kansas, Darlene Hughes and her husband, Rodney, of Galesburg, Kansas, Jeff Bohrer and his wife, Zoanna, of Erie, Kansas, Annette Garner and her husband, Curtis, of Carthage, Missouri; Fourteen grandchildren – Andrew Beachner, Miranda Palmer, Jared Beachner, Hilary Robinson, Brayden Beachner, Keith Coover, Sarah Swain, Kyle Coover, Bridget Barger, Frannie Callarman, Elaine Shultz, Thad Hamilton, Devon Bohrer, and Jessica Robertson; Thirty great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Hurley “Junior” Bohrer; five sisters, Elizabeth Bohrer, Jeanie Runyon, Ruth Raney, Dorotha White, and Pauline Burke; one grandson, Gabriel Garner; and a great-granddaughter, Giana Palmer.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 am Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St Paul. Burial will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Erie at a later date. The rosary will be prayed at 6 pm Thursday, at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. Friends may call at the funeral home to sign the register from 9 am to 8 pm Thursday. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Fire Department or St. Ambrose Catholic Church. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
