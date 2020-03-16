Teresa Lynn Bollig, 59, Joplin, Mo., passed away at her home Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born Sept. 8, 1960 in Chanute, Kan,, second daughter of Willard “Bill” and Judy (Riley) Bollig. Teresa graduated from Chanute High School in 1978, and went on to Pittsburg State University to receive her Associates Degree in Business Administration and Computer Science. She was on the National Dean’s honor list. She enjoyed doing Federal Government tax returns and legal documents, winning at the area casinos, always an avid reader, and a computer enthusiast, along with entertaining her grandchildren.
Teresa loved to travel in her younger years, and resided in several different states before she settled in Joplin, Mo., where she retired due to health issues.
Teresa is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Bollig; and two granddaughters, Sarah and Zoey, Joplin; two grandsons, Adam Joseph (AJ) Jr., and Danny Bollig, Chanute; sisters, Beverly “Jodi” Bollig, Chanute, Cindy Lou Riley, Chanute; brothers, James “Jim” Riley, William Scott Riley and Benjamin Riley, all of Chanute; along with many nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by bothy parents and her son Adam Bollig, who passed away in 2018.
Cremation has taken place; no service has been scheduled as of yet. Memorials and contributions may be mailed to Elizabeth Bollig, 2018 Hampshire Terrace, Apt. #62, Joplin. MO 64804.
