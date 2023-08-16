Edsel Eugene Noland, 95, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home. Edsel was born in an oil-field lease house on November 6, 1927, in Urbana, Kansas, the son of Wesley and Ollie (Hudson) Noland.
He graduated from Downy Senior High in 1945. He then enlisted and served his country in the United States Navy for two years. While in the Navy, he witnessed the first atomic bomb test by the United States at Bikini Atoll, Marshall Island, after WWII. Ed would always joke that he was in the Navy but never learned how to swim. In 2022, he was honored as the Grand Marshall for the Veterans Day parade.
After his service, Edsel returned home and worked for Halliburton Oil. In 1956, he took a chance and started Consolidated Oil Well Services, Inc. Edsel grew Consolidated into a successful company that at one time had 450 employees. He owned and operated Consolidated until 1994.
Edsel went on to own and operate several other businesses. In 1962, he started N&B Enterprise Oil & Gas Producing Company with partner, Richard Burris. In 1985, he established Fairway Crude, Inc. to meet the needs of independent oil producers. Later in life, he and his partner, Mike Mugrage, owned and operated NoMug Dirt Work, Southtown Convenient store and QuickLube.
In 2016, Edsel was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in appreciation for more than 55 years of support and service to the Eastern Kansas Oil & Gas Association (EKOGA). He served three terms as EKOGA President. Edsel was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church, American Legion, VFW, and Elks Lodge.
Edsel married Edilee Beggs and they had 5 children, but later divorced. He went on to marry Sonya Reed on June 12, 1992. Edsel had many talents, including playing the piano, and was always down for a good time. Ed showed his commitment to the community in various ways, including purchasing the Santa Fe Depot when it was set to be demolished.
Edsel is survived by his wife, Sonya, of the home, daughter Shari Ratliff and husband Mick of Chanute, daughter Tari Noland of Chanute, daughter Joni Baker of El Dorado, stepdaughter Tera Shultz and husband Jason of Iola, stepson Eric Reed of Chanute, and stepdaughter Shelli Sheerer and husband Gabe of Chanute. He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Nick Noland, Nash Noland, Travis Ratliff, Heather Stout, Shalee Ready, Logan Reed, Liam Sheerer, Wren Shultz, and Lark Sheerer. And 4 great-grandchildren: Hunter Yoho, Brody Noland, Bristol Noland, and Nathan Johnson-Noland.
Edsel was proceeded in death by his parents, stepdaughter Linda Isaacs, son Ted Noland, and son Edwin Noland.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 22, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kansas.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 23, at 10:30 a.m. in Chanute. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in his name may be made to Castaways or First United Methodist Church and and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS. 66720.
