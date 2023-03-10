Valerie Rose Blume, 24, of Thayer, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Valerie was born to Lori Blume on June 24, 1998, in Shawnee, Kansas.
When Valerie was 12 years old Victor Hernandez and April (Oharah) Hernandez were blessed to have become Valerie’s legal guardians.
Valerie graduated from Chanute High School in 2016, where her teachers adored her for her stellar work ethic, strength in weightlifting, and athleticism.
She traveled as a Laborer for a welding company. Valerie loved animals and, most of all, her fur baby Nikko. Growing up, she could often be found on the back of a horse. She loved to travel and could spend endless hours sightseeing in a car, truck, or on a 4-wheeler or a razor. She was one to literally stop and smell the roses and see the beauty in nature. She was very athletic and outstandingly strong and could keep up with the best. A lot of her endurance and strength came from doing gymnastics and teaching gymnastics to others. She was a strong and beautiful young lady that will be missed by many.
Valerie is survived by her mother, Lori Blume; her legal guardians; April (Oharah) Hernandez and Victor Hernandez; along with the love of her life, Zach Trim, and his parents, Debra, and Ron Trim; her siblings, Kyle, Sarah, Annalise, Matthew, Maddy, and Katelyn Hernandez, Veronica Blume, and Victor Biersmith; her grandparents, Jose and Mickey Hernandez, Karen Oharah, Jack and Elaine Oharah; a niece and nephew, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by two fur babies, Kenai and Zuelie.
The Family has suggested memorials in Valerie’s honor to Allen County Animal Rescue (ACARF) or Castaways. They can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A visitation will be held on March 12, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church Good News Center on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 am.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home Chanute, Kansas.
