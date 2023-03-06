Mike Couk, 73, was born in Manhattan, Kansas on June 20, 1949, and left us on March 5, 2023. Mike and Paulette were married on June 2, 1970. He became a father of two children, Zach Couk (spouse Heather) and Abby Phelps (spouse Michael), and was blessed with two grandchildren, Laney and Nolan Couk. He is also survived by two sisters, Jan Conde and Debbie Butcher.
He graduated from Chanute Kansas High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in Pharmacy. After graduation in 1972, he did his internship in Pittsburg, later obtaining his own pharmacy in Carthage, MO (Vista Pharmacy). Mike took the opportunity to be a silent partner in additional pharmacies located in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Mike loved his motorcycles and took many trips from California to Florida and Sturgis to the Rio Grande. During hunting season, he could always be found in a tree waiting on that “big buck.”
What a sense of humor he showed each day. He always shared his motorcycle trip stories to anyone interested.
Mike couldn’t carry a tune but always had music playing. He couldn’t dance a lick but never turned down an opportunity, especially when celebrating a KU basketball win.
ROCK CHALK
JAYHAWK FOREVER!
A celebration of life will be held at the Briarbrook Country Club, 502 Briarbrook Dr, Carl Junction, MO 64834 on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 2-4 pm.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Joplin Humane Society.
Cremation arrangements are under the special care of Parker Mortuary.
