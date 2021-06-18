Jean Carolyn Temming, 81, Wichita, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born January 17, 1940 to Florian and Dorothy (Pauly) Leis in Wichita, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Matthew Temming; and sister, Mary Frances King.
Jean is survived by her children, Chris (Deena) Temming, Jeff Temming, and Sharon (Ed) Clayton; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary: 1 pm, Funeral: 1:30 pm, both on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery.
