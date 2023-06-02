Mary L. Vallier, 96, of Erie, died at 7:37 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home.
She was born July 9, 1926, at Lamar, Mo., to Samuel H. and Wilhelmina Christina (Ulrich) Cotterill. She grew up in the rural Lamar area and attended a country school. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1943. She attended a secretarial school in Kansas City and also had attended Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University.
Her work career included employment at the Miami County Extension office, a law office in Emporia, the Locke Abstract Co. in Erie and the Fleming and Forsyth Law Office in Erie, from where she retired in 1992.
Mary Lou was a member of the Erie Federated Church and had served on various committees and the administrative council, had served as Sunday School secretary for 30 years and was active in the church women’s group. She was a member of the N.E.A.L.S. Legal Secretaries Association. For many years she served on the board of the Erie Senior Citizens Center.
Her hobbies included making quilts for all her family and doing fine embroidering. She loved to attend the various activities of her children and grandchildren.
On September 5, 1948 she and Stanley K. “Stan” Vallier were married in Lamar, MO. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2008.
Survivors include four children, Carol Vallier Berg of Minneapolis, MN, Stan Vallier II (Sharen) of Erie, Randy Vallier (Marisol) of Pearland, TX and Russ Vallier (Karen) of Chanute; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren two great-great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. Three brothers, Carl, Wray and infant Roy Cotterill preceded her in death.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Erie Federated Church, with her son, Russ, officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery at Erie.
The family will receive friends in the church basement from 1 to 2 pm Monday.
The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie is in charge of arrangements and friends may visit there from 1 p.m. to 6 pm Sunday. The family will not be present during that time.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Federated Church or Horizons Home Health and Hospice of Chanute. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at P. O. Box 182, Erie, Kan. 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
