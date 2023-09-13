Herbert Leon Reed, Sr., 77, of Savonburg passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 surrounded by family at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Herbert was born on February 16, 1946, the son of Leo Albert and Olive Marie (Newton) Reed.
Herbert grew up in the Chanute area and attended the local schools. In 1965, Herbert joined the United States Army and served his country honorably in Vietnam until 1969. Herbert was a very simple man that liked to go fishing, going to the casino, and going to the bar and playing pool with his friends.
Herbert also enjoyed taking cared of his yard, taking care of his animals, going to the flea market, and going to his brother Dale’s house for the holidays.
Herbert will always be remembered for having the motto of you do not have to prove anything to anybody. Herbert was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Herbert is survived by his wife Carolyne Deal of Savonburg, KS, his sons Danny Fisher of Erie, KS, Herbert Reed, Jr. of Chanute, KS, and David Watts of Savonburg, KS, his daughter Cassie Watts of Tulsa, OK, his sister Delores Shrum of Chanute, KS, brother Dale Reed (Linda) of Chanute, KS, eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Olive, his sister Leona Hightower, brothers Bobby Reed and Gary Reed, and his granddaughter Cerea Ce’Nedra Reed.
Cremation has been requested with no services scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
