Joan Hedgepath, 86, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Heritage Health Care. Joan was born on March 1, 1934 in Columbia, South Carolina the daughter of William Harold and Mary Graye (Lee) Newnham.
Joan was a graduate of Columbia High School. She then began her career working for AT&T in the Engineering Department for the next 40 plus years. She was a member of the Park Street Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. and a member of the AT&T Pioneers.
Joan’s priority in life was her family. She loved being with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside, and tending to all of her flowers. She enjoyed cooking and doing crossword puzzles, and watching a good mystery movie.
Joan is survived by:
Daughter:
Vicki Wimsett and husband, Walter, of Erie, KS; 3 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: William Harold (Pete) Newnham III and Donald O. Newnham.
Cremation has been requested and Joan will be taken back to Columbia, SC for inurnment. Memorials in her name can be made to the American Humane Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
