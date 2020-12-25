Freda Pauline (Finley) McCarty, 96, of Chanute, fell asleep in death on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born in Rose, Kansas on September 28, 1924 to Ray and Millie (Hall) Finley, and moved to Chanute at age 5. She married William (Bill) McCarty on November 3, 1941. They had 67 happy years together before he preceded her in death, March 2009. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 10, 2011.
She is survived by two daughters, Freda Pauline (Charles) Bockover and Pamela Ann (Joe) Murdock, both of Chanute. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Elvis, Carroll and Dorrell; and her sister, Fern Chestnut.
There will be no public services.
