Donald L. “Don” Dague, 69, of Galesburg, passed away at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Galesburg. Among his survivors is his wife, Nancy Dague, of the home. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons.
