Terry Wayne Phillips, 76, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Terry was born on October 2, 1946, in Erie, Kansas, the son of Arnold and Genevive (Maher) Phillips.
Terry grew up between Chanute and Erie on a farm and graduated from Erie High School in 1964. On September 4, 1965, with permission from his parents, Terry married Jean Ann Schulz in Wichita; Jean Ann survives. People were very important to Terry and he was loved by anyone that he came into contact with. Terry spent over 30 years as a salesman at Cleaver’s Farm and Home in Chanute, and he made many lifelong friends while working there.
Golf was a big part of Terry’s life and was a member of the Chanute Country Club. After the closing of the country club, you could still catch Terry out on the fairways and greens of Stone Creek Golf Course. Traveling with Jean Ann was another thing that Terry absolutely loved to do; they would make the annual trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas to watch the horses race at Oak Lawn. Kansas Jayhawks basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball were his favorite sports to watch; the baseball strike of 1995 did sour him though on baseball.
Terry will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Phillips of Chanute, son Brian Phillips and his wife, Erica, of Eudora, daughter Kellie Phillips of Chanute; and his grandson Eric Phillips of Eudora.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Carlson, and his niece Christina Carlson.
Cremation has been requested and the family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to The American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.