Roberta “Bobbie” Louise Keller, 66. of Chanute, KS died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Neosho County Regional Medical Center. Bobbie was born Dec. 10, 1954, the daughter of Robert L. and Darlene (Musgrave) Leftwich in Fruita, Colorado. Bobbie attended Iola Senior High School and went on to receive an Associates in Office Management from Neosho County Community College. She also attended Fort Hays State University.
In 1996, Bobbie married Paul E. Keller. They w tere married until his death in January of 2021. She was very invested in her family, collecting photos and crocheting gifts for her kids, grandkids and many nieces and nephews. She worked in service to others most of her life as a housekeeper in nursing homes and for years at Hi-Lo in Chanute. Bobbie will always be remembered for being kind and strong in the face of adversity and her fierce love for her faith, her pets and most of all her family.
She is survived by her children Christina Hardwick of Iola, Melissa Lee of Douglass, and Joshua (Angela) Lee of Augusta, brothers Michael Leftwich of Chanute, Thomas Mathes of Kansas City, sisters Darla McCullough of Iola, Katie McCluskey of Overland Park and Susan Phillips, Wichita, grandchildren Alexandria Nicole Scriven, Joseph Wesley Martin, Justin Keith Martin, Ayumi Ava Lee, Declan Wesley-Amanh Lee and many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Paul.
Visitation will be held at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 am with funeral services at 11 am. Interment immediately to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to Heritage Healthcare and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
