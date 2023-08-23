Betty Jean (Stowell) Wood, 80 of Chanute, Kansas passed away at home surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Chanute, KS, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. The interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
