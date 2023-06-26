Andrea ‘Andie’ Harding

Andie, formerly of Chanute and Coral Springs, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2022, in Lees Summit, Mo.
She loved her Coca Cola and her fur baby, Molly. She rescued Molly, a senior dog with an attitude. Molly was perfect in her eyes.
She lived for Reese’s peanut cups, animal rescue and shopping for her great-grandsons.
Andie is survived by her parents, Richard and Evelyn Barnard; her son, Jeremy (Bobbi) Harding; her daughter, Amy Hackney (Steve Wilson); grandsons, Shane Pacitti and Zach Wilson (Sarah); a granddaughter, Samantha (Dan) Hill; her beloved great-grandsons Tanner, Hudson and Tucker; and her brothers, Greg Barnard, Bill (Darlene) Barnard and their children Erin (Jon), Caitlin, Luke (Hailey). She leaves behind nieces, nephews, amazing friends, Chanute High classmates and neighbors who miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Randall “Gator” Harding; and her infant sister, Meredith Barnard.
Please consider donating in her honor to a local animal rescue. Help out a neighbor, stranger or animal in need. Be kind to others. Share a coke and pay it forward.
As per her request there will be no funeral or memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.