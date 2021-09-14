David Lee Ingels, 55, of Chanute passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. David was born on March 7, 1966 in Chanute, KS, to John Ingels and Sharon (Williams) Jones.
David grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School. He spent most of his adult life as a long-haul truck driver, which led to his passion for the open road. When he was not travelling across country in his semi, David enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing, playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his children. David will always be remembered for his kind-hearted nature, as he never knew a stranger and was always willing to do anything for anyone.
David is survived by:
His Mother: Sharon Jones of Texas; Stepmother: Jan Ingels of Arkansas; Three sons: Timothy Ingels of Chanute, KS, Joshua Ingels of Chanute, KS,
Kyle Ingels of Chanute, KS, One Daughter: Courtney Ingels of Chanute, KS; Two Stepsons: Anderson Kehapart, Alan Deweese; Two Stepdaughters: Amanda Deweese, Dawn Deweese; One Stepsister: Gayle Gericke; Numerous Grandchildren and Stepgrandchildren; Two Great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his father, wife, Cindy, sister Christina Jone, and grandson Ty Ingels.
David’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the home. Online condolences may be left at: countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
