Lorene VanLeeuwen, 106, a life-long resident of St. Paul, Kansas, died 7:04 am Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
The Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 10 am, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 am Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Francis Hieronymo Catholic Church, St. Paul. The Mass will be concelebrated by the Reverends David Michael Htun, Theodore Khin and Deacon Rudy Villarreal. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church or Prairie Mission Retirement Village. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Complete obituary details will be announced by the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented