Irvin Joseph Lassman, 96, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away July 11, 2021 at Country Place Senior Living in Chanute, Kansas. He was born February 11, 1925 in rural Humboldt, Kansas to Fred W.C. and Myrtle Bland Lassman. He attended Prairie View Rural School for eight years and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1943. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Alice Doepke on June 9, 1946 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kansas. For their honeymoon, they followed the wheat harvest from Kansas to the Dakotas.
Irvin worked for two auto agencies and the Santa Fe Railroad in Chanute until he began working for the Kansas Department of Transportation in 1959 until his retirement in 1986. During his time with the Department of Transportation, he worked in the capacity of a mechanic, electrician, and air-conditioning technician. He also was engaged in farming and raising cattle, and enjoyed traveling the country with his wife.
Irvin was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute since 1952, where he served as usher, business board elder, and former member of the choir. He was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt, before moving to Chanute in 1952.
Irvin is survived by his daughter Diane Taylor of Topeka, Kansas; sister Doris Wilhite of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren Sarah Boyer, Christopher Haugsness, Jonathan Hildebrand, and James, Aaron, and Anna Lassmann; and great-grandchildren Lilly and Brady Boyer, and Zoey, Cadee, and Cannon Haugsness. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters Agnes and Letha, daughter Lynda Hildebrand and son Kenneth Lassmann.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church followed by the funeral service. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Cherry Street Youth and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
