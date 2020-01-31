Connie Sue Schooley, 78, Neenah, Wis. and formerly of Chanute, Kan., passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 19, 1941, in Chanute, Kan., to Ed and Rosetta (Orr) Neyhard. She grew up in Chanute, graduating from Chanute High School in 1959.
On June 20, 1959, Connie married Howard Schooley in Chanute. He survives.
Connie retired after serving for more than 40 years in the banking industry.
Connie enjoyed being involved with her church and the annual Soupline fundraiser in Chanute, and sat on many volunteer committees in the community.
She also loved working in her yard and spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and friends. Connie was always a gracious host!
In addition to Howard, Connie is survived by their three children, Bruce (Cindy) Schooley, Laura (Brian) Leedom, and Breck Schooley; six grandchildren, Erica (Shawn) Keil, Cory Warhurst, Jillian (Randy) Schooley, Sarah (Kyle) Schooley, Dagon Schooley and Quinton (Darby) Schooley; three great-grandchildren, Isaac and Maya Keil and Laikyn Schooley; a brother, James (Jeannie) Neyhard; a sister Ann Johnson; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020, at First Christian Church, 102 N. Grant Ave. Visitation will begin at 10 am, followed by the service at 11 am. Graveside service will be at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Connie Schooley made to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be made online at www.alz.org, by calling 1-800-272-3900 or by mail at Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
