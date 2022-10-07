Minnie Irene Hodges, 91, Topeka, Kan., wife of the late Frank Hodges, passed away September 24, 2022.
She was born in Erie, Kan., on February 16, 1931, to Joe Lowe and Martha Cook Lowe Collison.
Funeral service will be at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10 am. Visitors will be received preceding the service at 9 am.
Committal service will be 2 pm that afternoon in Elmwood Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rolling Hills Christian Church, 4530 NW Hiawatha Pl, Topeka, KS 66618 or to Midland Care Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606.
Minnie’s full obituary may be seen and condolences sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
