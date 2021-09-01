Debra E. (Bath) Bailey, 55, of Chanute, passed away Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Debbie was born on December 4, 1965 in Maryville, CA to George Boyd and Carol Ann (Williams) Bath. She attended and graduated from Independence High School in 1984. She was the Administrative Officer for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 21 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in ChanuteS.
On July 24, 1999 Debbie married the love of her life, Jim Bailey. Debbie and Jim enjoyed working together in their garden, spending time with friends and family, and most importantly creating a firm foundation for their kids and grandkids.
Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was an amazing cook, loved canning things from her garden, enjoyed doing her daily devotions, loved quilting but most of all she loved her family. Debbie loved people and impacted so many lives through the friendships she made all of which she cherished. She was selfless, always gave the greatest advice, her laugh was contagious, she had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day, and she gave the best hugs. To have known her, was to love her.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Jim, their 8 Daughters; Kimberly Bailey and Larry Raida of Thayer, KS, Jessica Hazen and husband, Jordan, of Thayer, KS, Jamie Fail and husband, Brandon, of Chanute, KS, Jennifer Carrico and husband, Nick, of Thayer, KS, Tiffany Schulz and husband, Kyle, of Earlton, KS, Courtney McCall and husband, Zachary, of Earlton, KS, Taylor Braman and husband, Austin, of Buffalo, KS, Brooke Olson and husband, Ryan, of Chanute, KS; 23 Grandchildren; Wyatt, Laryn, Shelby, Macie, Kamrin, Khyla, Colton, Heath, Owen, Paige, David, Duke, Haddy, Tyson, Brock, Drake, Bailey, Hagen, Kendan, Beckham, Harlow, Blakely, and Haisley Jo; her parents George and Carol Bath of Independence, KS; and her brother Doug Bath and wife, Daffney, of Altamont, KS.
Cremation has been requested. The family will receive friends and family for a small visitation that will be held at the home of Jim and Debbie, Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6-8 pm.
A Celebration of Life Graveside will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10 am at Earlton Cemetery with Pastor DJ Dangerfield officiating. Following the service a family dinner will be provided at the Thayer Community Building, 8100 Dorn Road.
Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Chanute, KS 66720.
