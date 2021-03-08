Virginia L. (Jacques) Friederich, 98, of Chanute, KS, left this world for her eternal home in Heaven Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born to Joseph Irwin and Alice (Pyle) Jacques on March 19, 1922 in Topeka, KS.
Virginia graduated from Chanute High School in 1940, then went to Neosho County Community College and graduated from there in 1942.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Raymond R. Friederich on October 8, 1942, in Chanute, KS. Raymond preceded her in death in 1988.
Virginia worked at Kustom Electronics as an Electronics Technician and later enjoyed her days opening up McDonald’s for coffee and spending time with family and friends.
She was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Chanute, KS. Virginia enjoyed crossword puzzles and anxiously awaited the Chanute tribune to arrive to start her day doing just that, working her crossword puzzle of the day. She also enjoyed traveling and reading.
Virginia is survived by one son: Stanley Friederich of Erie, KS, two daughters: Sandra Watts (James) of Independence, KS and Nisha Umbarger of Chanute, KS; one brother, George Jacques of Glendale, California; her grandchildren: Robert Watts (Janie) Debbie Matthews, Adam Watts (Dawna), Aaron Watts (Jennifer), Brett Friederich (Valerie), Brande Simmons, Raymond Friederich (Jennifer), Michael Friederich (Kimber), Ashley Thomas (Willie), and Angie Courter (Matt); 32 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, son, Ronald Friederich, brother, Richard Jacques, grandson, John Matthews, and daughter in-law Paulette Friederich.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center, First United Methodist Church or Chanute Public Library, Chanute, KS and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A private family graveside will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute, KS.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.