Estella Louise Reed, 78 passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital. She was born April 3, 1944, in Savonburg, Kan. to Elenore and Stanley Tubbs.
Estella’s past employment includes secretary of Thayer Christian Church, Noah’s Ark daycare, and secretary for Micro-lite from which she retired. She volunteered as the treasurer at the Thayer Public Library. She was a member of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) and the Thayer Christian Church.
In 1959, Estella met the love of her life, Andrew Reed. They married on February 26, 1963, with over 50 years of marriage before Andy’s passing. They were blessed with a daughter Lisa and son James.
Estella is survived by Lisa and Brad Johnson of Thayer and James Reed of Oklahoma. She was surprised and overjoyed with the birth of her special loving grandson Drew. He made Estella’s final days full of love and happiness! Other grandkids include Tiffany, Dylan and Kyle along with great grandkids Jvonte, Destiny, Desiree, Faith and Madison, brother Patrick Tubbs of Neodesha, sisters Lela Wolf of Earlton, Stanie Hancock of Chanute, JoAn and Larry Stoll of Rosehill, Anna and John Cox of Augusta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Estella was preceded in death by her parents Elenore and Stanley Tubbs, husband, Andrew Reed, brothers-in-law Don Hancock and CA Wolf, and sister-in-law Janet Tubbs.
Estella will be missed and remembered by many friends and family.
Memorials are suggested to Thayer Christian Preschoo, and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 10 am August 13, 2022 at Thayer Christian Church, Thayer.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.