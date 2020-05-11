Ricky Wayne Fogle, 57, of Chanute, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita. Ricky was born on March 30, 1963 in Chanute, KS the son of Jerald L. Helen M. (Smedley) Fogle.
Ricky was a graduate of Chanute High School class of 1981. Ricky enjoyed doing mechanical work on vehicles when he could, he also enjoyed racing at the Humboldt Speedway, most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and watching his two grandchildren grow.
Ricky married Laura Bollig and they later divorced. On May 8, 2010 Ricky married Jerri Bowman and she survives at their home.
Survivors including his wife, Jerri, are:
Four Children: Sara Timblin and husband, Forrest, of Chanute, KS, Richard Fogle and wife, Courtnee, of Chanute, KS, Race Fogle and wife, Meka, of Chanute, KS, Ricci Fogle of Chanute, KS; Parents: Jerald and Helen Fogle of Chanute, KS; one Brother: Richard Kearney and wife, Carolyn, of Augusta, KS; two Grandchildren: John and Jackson Fogle. Ricky was preceded in death by his grandparents: Albert and Dorothy Smedley and John and Pauline Fogle.
Cremation has been requested and the family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the funeral home to help defray cost, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Service entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
