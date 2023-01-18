Arleen McKinney, 69, of Erie, died at 6:28 am Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Credo Senior Living facility in Fort Scott, where she had lived since September 2021.
She was born January 23, 1953, at Parsons, KS a daughter of Robert Andrew and Betty Lou (Westerfield) McKinney. She grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 1971. She attended Pittsburg State University and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor’s in Education with her focus being family and consumer science. She earned a Master’s of Science degree from Pitt State in 1986. She taught at Pleasanton High School for four years before moving to Altamont where she taught at Labette County High School for the remainder of her career. She retired in 2015 after teaching FACS for 40 years.
Arleen was an avid crafter, quilter, and collector. She made beautiful cards to send to her friends near and far. She enjoyed spending time with her mother, Betty, before her death and visiting friends. Arleen also loved dogs and cared for many over the years.
Survivors include numerous friends and former students. She was also recognized as an honorary aunt to Gary (deceased) and Sheila Wimmer’s children and grandchildren.
Arleen will be buried according to her Catholic faith. Graveside services will be held 1:30 pm Tuesday, January 24 at East Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Proud Animal Lovers Shelter and may be left at or mailed to the PIERCE-CARSON-WALL FUNERAL HOME, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.