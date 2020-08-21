Sheri Yarnell, 59, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home in Chanute, Kansas.  Sheri will lie in state on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 from 9 am to 4 pm in The Chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family may not be present.  Memorials are suggested to the Sheri Yarnell Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com

Tags

Recommended for you