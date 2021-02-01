Nancy A. (Kinne) LaRue, 75, of Erie, passed away at 10:35 am Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Labette Health.
Nancy Ann Kinne was born on July 2, 1945, to Kenneth B. and Mary Ann (Yockey) Kinne in rural Erie. She grew up on a farm in the rural Shaw area, attending rural country schools, School #7 and Shaw School. Growing up, the 4-H club was an important and formative part of Nancy’s youth as she enjoyed the many activities, the hands-on learning and the socializing. In 1963, Nancy graduated from Erie High School.
Following high school, she attended cosmetology school in Pittsburg. On January 25, 1964, she and Jimmy Gene LaRue were united in marriage at the Shaw Christian Church. The couple owned and operated a dairy farm in rural Erie for many years. While assisting in the farm operations and raising her family, Nancy also worked at Brewster’s and then Chanute Implement.
A devout and faithful Christian, Nancy was a member of the Shaw Christian Church in her younger years and later was a member of the Erie Christian Center. She shared God’s Word as a Sunday school teacher and as a constant and faithful prayer warrior to many friends and family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, attending their activities and hosting family gatherings. A country girl at heart, she enjoyed feeding calves, being outdoors and growing flowers. Other favorite activities were raising Weimaraner dogs and collecting angels. Nancy had a special warmth about her and she never met a stranger.
Survivors in-
clude:
Two sons – Ronald S. LaRue and his wife, Rhonda, of Chanute, Kansas, Wade R. LaRue and his wife, Stephanie, of Erie, Kansas; One daughter – Michelle R. Dickey and her husband, John, of Flippin, Arkansas; Six grandchildren – Garrett LaRue and his wife, Heather; MaKayla Stroud and her husband, Kaleb; Anya Dickey; Trey LaRue; Jenna LaRue and Mackenzie LaRue; One brother – Roger Kinne of Erie, Kansas; One sister – Pam Thiesing of Erie, Kansas; Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; Many friends and acquaintances with whom she loved to visit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy LaRue, on May 3, 1999; her parents; and one brother, Cale Kinne.
There will be a graveside service at 11 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Shaw Cemetery in rural Shaw. Friends may sign the register from 9 am to 8 pm today at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons.
Memorials are suggested to the Neosho County 4-H Development Fund, as Nancy thought 4-H was a worthwhile youth activity. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
