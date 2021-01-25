Curtis D. Wilkins, 40, of Cambridge, KS was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday January 18, 2021.
Curtis was born January 15, 1981 in Chanute, KS to Allen and Deann (Raida) Wilkins.
Curtis loved fishing, playing the drums, and spending precious time with his family.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Kendra, and children Kenny, Melissa and Hayden of the home; mother Deann and husband John Dean; stepmother Brenda Wilkins; siblings: Megan Wilkins, Morgan Wilkins, Meranda Wilkins and Johnathan Dean; three nieces and one nephew.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father Allen Wilkins, grandfather Junior M. Raida, uncles Bo Raida and Barry Wilkins, aunt Ila Swartz. cousins Skeeter Raida and Jessie Raida, great-grandmother Ruth Wilkins.
Memorial service will be held on Friday January 29, 2021 at 10:30 am at Thayer Christian Church in Thayer, Kansas.
Memorial contributions can be made to Thayer Kids Fishing Tournament and can be mailed or left with the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
