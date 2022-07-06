Paul Frederick Young, 56, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Paul was born on September 14, 1965, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Jerry Wayne and Georgia Ann (Colston) Young.
Paul grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School. Paul was a machinist by trade, and enjoyed working with his hands. When he wasn’t busy at work, Paul loved to talk about sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. History was also very important to Paul, and he could talk for hours about various battles throughout American history. The outdoors also held a special place in his heart, fishing and camping as much as he possibly could.
His grandkids were his everything, and at family gatherings he would have rather been on the floor playing with the kids than talking with the adults. Paul will be remembered as a lover of animals, especially his cat Tom.
Paul is survived by his two daughters: Kayla Young and her fiancé Derek Widener of Altoona, and Tiffany Young of Kansas City, MO; one brother Leo Young of Chanute; five nephews and one niece; and 11 grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry Wayne and Michael, and his sister Constance Sue Goss.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 3 pm at Chanute Church of the Nazarene. Memorials have been suggested to Fredonia Pound Pals and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
