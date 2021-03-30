Brayden Eugene “Bubba” Beachner, 26, formerly of Erie, passed away at his home in Pittsburg. His death was unexpected.
He was born on August 29, 1994, to Randy E. and Debra M. (Bohrer) Beachner in Parsons. As a young boy, he grew up in Erie and attended school in St. Paul, graduating from St. Paul High School in 2013.
Currently, Brayden was a student at Pittsburg State University working toward completing his Bachelor’s degree and worked at B & B Bridge Company during his off time and in between classes.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. A people person, Brayden loved his family and was a favorite uncle of his nieces and nephews. An excellent and passionate fly-fisherman, Brayden and his father fished in countless rivers and streams across the country. He was also an avid hiker, especially enjoying the challenge and beauty of the mountains in Colorado and Montana.
Survivors include:
His parents – Randy and Debbie Beachner of Erie, Kansas; Two brothers – Andrew Beachner and his wife, Lydia, of Erie, Kansas, Jared Beachner and his wife, Natalie, of Webb City, Missouri; Two sisters – Miranda Palmer and her husband, Aaron, of Rose Hill, Kansas, Hilary Robison and her husband, Trent, of Oswego, Kansas; His maternal grandmother – Frances Bohrer of Erie, Kansas; Nieces and nephews – Lilly and Lincoln Beachner; Josie, Liam, Ann Marie and Indie Palmer; Jaelynn and Addi Beachner; and Asher Robison; Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Gianna Palmer; his paternal grandparents, Bob and Emma Beachner; and his maternal grandfather, Rex Bohrer.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St Paul. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 6 pm Monday at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends following the rosary. Friends may call at the funeral home after 9 am Monday to sign the register.
The rosary and the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.
Memorials are suggested to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Labette County. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
