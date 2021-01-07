Nona M. Sanders, 89, a resident of the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul, was called home at 10:05 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
She entered this world on February 3, 1931, the last of 12 children born to Perry and Lillian (Smith) Yarnell, of rural Erie.
She attended Erie schools and had worked at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant, Neosho Valley Creamery and helped build the Swirly Top in Erie. In mid life she attended NCCJC School of Nursing and graduated as an LPN and completed her working years as a nurse working in Geriatrics.
On March 18, 1947 she married Floyd McDermed, Jr. and they later divorced. On June 27, 1986 she married Maurice Sanders. They enjoyed traveling and spent many winters in Arizona. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1999.
Nona was a member of the Shaw Christian Church. She liked to sing and enjoyed singing in choirs in church. She made many quilts for her family and was known for her good cooking. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed growing flowers. She was lovingly referred to as the “Prayer Warrior” of the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy LaRue, of Chanute; two grandchildren, Doug (Nicha) LaRue of Erie and Melinda (Rob) Dent of Pleasanton. She had five great-grandchildren, three stepgreat-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and three stepgreat-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 11 siblings, husband, Maurice, son-in-law John LaRue, three granddaughters and a great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 am Monday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will follow in the Shaw Cemetery.
Friends are welcome to sign the register and view from 1 pm to 7 pm Sunday. Memorials are suggested to the Shaw Christian Church or the charity of the donor’s choice. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
