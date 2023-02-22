Ronald B. Haynes, 75, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 1 pm at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, 3201 Cross Timbers Rd Bldg 4 Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028.
He was born on August 10, 1947, in Chanute, Kansas, to Byrle and Ruth (Patton) Haynes. Ronald spent his whole childhood in Chanute, and graduated from Chanute High School in 1966. On January 15, 1957, he and his twin brother, Donald, joined the United States Navy. Together they served aboard the USS Oriskany aircraft working the integrated weapons system during the Vietnam conflict.
After being discharged from the Navy, he moved to Santa Maria, California. Ronald started his own electrical business called “R and D Electrical,” worked at Mighty Motors, then as a mechanic at Ted R. Smith Aerostar. Santa Maria is where he met the love of his life, Donna Squires. They got married in 1975 and moved to Junction City, Kansas, where they made their home. After moving to Junction City, he continued his electrical business “R and D Electrical” later renamed “Lamplighter Electric.” Over the years, Ronald worked for the Foundry, Whitaker Cable, and Woolworth Distribution Center. He installed many electronic gates and alarm systems for Tri City Fence and Kansas Fence. Ronald also did electrical work for IHOP restaurants. Ronald began his Civil Service career on Fort Riley in 1979. He started as an electrician and worked his way into the Electrical Engineering Department. Ronald retired from his career in 2001, after 22 years of service.
Ronald and his wife, Donna, were members of the Santa Maria Saddleites Motorcycle Club when they lived in California. Ronald served as a Deputy Reserve Officer with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department for 25 years. He and his wife were also a part of the Geary County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse until it disbanded. Ronald was a lifetime member of the VFW, having received the “Quilt of Valor” on September 15, 2019.
In his free time, he loved watching John Wayne movies and hanging out at Stacy’s or IHOP drinking coffee. Anybody that knew Ron, knows that he had a story for everyone and every occasion. His stories will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna; stepdaughter, Christy (Bobby) Svedeen; stepgrandson, Michael (Francis) McKeague; stepgreat-granchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, and Richard; twin brother, Donald “Don” (Helen) Haynes; sister, Emma (Vernon) Manion; brother-in-law, Jay (Roseanna) Squires; many treasured nieces and nephews; and his “fur babies,” Molly, Binkee, and Tabasco.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lois, Margaret, and Carol.
