The hardest working man in the world has died. Delbert Vernon Winder was born on Bill Murray’s favorite day, Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 1939 to Ray and Edna Winder. The Winder siblings born to this union were Mardell Jessee (deceased), Delbert Winder; June Cathers, Chanute,; Claudette Culp. Petrolia; and Bill Winder, Chanute.
Left behind to carry on Delbert’s legacy: Tracey and Darin Winder, favorite daughter, and favorite son, along with Darin’s better half, “Short Pockets,” Lacy Matthewson. Kody Kuhn (grandson), Abi Elsesser, Amber Cooper and Ashley Cooper (granddaughters) along with 4 great-grandchildren. We are more than certain Grandpa Delbert is reunited with his granddaughter Mateah Mayfield, and great-granddaughter, Avery Kuhn and teaching them how to ride NoWaChe.
Delbert has now joined his loving wife, Kathy, his sister Mardell, two granddaughters along with some wonderful dogs and horses. If you feel the urge to spend money in honor of Delbert’s celebration of life, he would not want it wasted on flowers. Instead, he would be happy if you took your family to a movie or rodeo, donated to a dog or horse rescue, write a check to the Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer’s research, or just buy a good bottle of booze to toast a great memory you two shared.
He lived a full and happy life and we were honored to celebrate the time we had with him between Feb. 2, 1939 and Aug. 13, 2022. We encourage you to do the same: September 11, 2022 at 2 pm, Summit Hill Gardens, 2605 160th Road, Chanute
