Ricky Joe Ward, 66, of Chanute, passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home. Rick was born on February 4, 1954 in Fort Scott, KS the son of Harold and Phyllis (Bentley) Ward.
Rick was a graduate of Altoona-Midway High School class of 1972, he attended a vocational college in Coffeyville for Farm and Ranch Management and graduated in 1974.
On November 21, 1981, Rick married Barbie McLaren. Rick and Barbie have been married for 38 years and Barbie survives at their home. Rick was a member of the First Baptist Church in Humboldt, KS. He loved fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed watching the K.C. Chiefs and K-State. Rick spent his life centered around his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
Including his wife Barbie, Rick is survived by:
2 Daughters: Sheena Patton and husband, Monte, of Chanute, KS, Yvette Huseby and husband, Kevin, of Oakdale, MN; 4 Grandchildren: Landon, Logan and Liam Patton and Elaina Huseby; Mother: Phyllis Ward; 3 Sisters: Diana Thompson and husband, Monte, of Goddard, KS, Debra Vanderveer and husband, Tim, of Riverview, FL, Patty Cadle of Goddard, KS; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Harold Ward, and one brother Steve Ward.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation. Memorials have been suggested to either the First Baptist Church in Humboldt or the Harry Hynes Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720 in charge of arrangements.
