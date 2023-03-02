John Edward Olson, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Humboldt, Kansas.
John was born April 1, 1950 to Lawrence and A. Elnora (Mintz) Olson, second eldest of six children.
John attended school in Humboldt and graduated with the Class of 1968. Right out of high school he enlisted in the Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He served for four years. John was a dedicated worker for Monarch Cement Company as a welder and heavy equipment operator for 39 years.
John and Frances owned and operated Humboldt Hardware and Sporting Goods for at least 10 years. John was an avid wood worker and enjoyed engraving guns. John’s happy place was doing things with hands in his shop. John had a passion for traveling with his wife Frances and loved skeet shooting in his spare time.
John is survived by his wife, Frances, of the home of 32 years; his children Tom (Shari) Faulkner of St. Joe, Missouri, Tim Faulkner of Florida, Jason (Kathy) Hawley of Iola, Michael (Kim) Hawley of Fort Scott, Joseph (Amanda) Hawley of McKinney, Texas and Monica Long of Humboldt; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Rita Baker of Humboldt, Jane Ehlts of Donnellson, Iowa, Mike Olson of Humboldt, Anna Cole of Colony, Joe Olson of Elsmore.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his uncles David, Harold, Paul and aunt Corrine.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Care to Share and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Services. Memorial services will be March 11 at 10:30 am at Feuerborn Funeral Service, 1883 Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas.
