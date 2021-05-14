Peggy Lynn Enes, 71, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on May 10, 2021. Peggy was born January 6, 1950 in Topeka KS to Vernon and Mary (Zerby) Riggert. She was an accomplished art photographer and graphic designer. She did the desk top publishing for the books, Silent Salesmen, written by her late husband, William Norman Enes, Jr. Published in 1995, the book was purchased and acknowledged by the Smithsonian as a premier reference guide for vintage coin operating machines.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Wettengel Doxsee of Des Moines, IA; Mother, Mary Zerby of Kansas City, MO; Sister Arielle Park of San Francisco, CA; and Grandson, Billy Strube Wettengel of Las Vegas, NV. A private ceremony was held May 14, 2021 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Interment will be at Swede Center Cemetery, rural Chanute. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in name to a metro Women’s Shelter and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
