Danny Ray Olsen, 55, of Chanute, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on August 15, 1965 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas the son of Cecil L. and Twila Mae (Brown) Olsen.
After high school, Danny worked in the construction industry as a roofer. Danny enjoyed going fishing anytime he got a chance. He was an avid Raider’s football, Kansas City Royals baseball and KU Basketball fan, loved to play pool, and horseshoes. Most of all Danny enjoyed when his family and friends got together to have a good time.
Danny is survived by:
Siblings: Rita Mae Olsen of Glenpool, OK, Allen W. Olsen and wife, Bernadette, of Laurel, MD, Billy G. Olsen and wife, Patty, of Broken Arrow, OK; Niece and nephews: Chris Olsen, Michael Olsen and wife, Heather, Nathaniel Olsen and wife, Angie, Melissa Riley and husband, Mekko, Justin Jones, Allen Olsen and wife ,Ashley, and Richard Olsen and wife, Tanya.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a son Danny Ray Olsen Jr. and a brother Charles Olsen. Visitation will be held at Countryside Funeral Home on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 10 am until 11 am. A graveside service will be held at Maple Park Cemetery, in Aurora, MO at 2:30 pm that day. Memorials have been suggested to the United Spinal Association (for individuals with spinal cord injuries) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
