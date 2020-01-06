Vickie J. Patterson-Baker, 62, of Chanute, KS, passed away on January 4, 2020. Vickie was born on May 7, 1957 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Kenneth “Cookie” and Nancy (Dwinell) Patterson. Vickie worked as a cook most of her life in Chanute at various restaurants, her last job was at Casey’s in Chanute. Her hobbies included cooking, crafting, fishing, playing poker, volunteering at SKIL, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed listening to Joey Clark, Scott Head, and son Tommy play in the Backwood Buzz Band. Vickie lived a full and happy life surrounded by those who loved her and will be missed by many.
Vickie is survived by her loving soulmate of 30 years, Steve Baker, her son Tommy Rodriquez and wife, Katy, of Chanute; Grandchildren Alex, Aaron, Andruw Rodriquez of Chanute, Derek and Bailey Rodriquez of Kansas City,and Jenica Viers of Warrensburg, Mo.; Niece, Greta Clements; great nephew, Cyler Clements; and ex-husband Tom Rodriquez.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Patterson and her father, Kenneth “Cookie” Patterson.
Cremation has been requested. A visitation will be Friday, January, 10, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, 16 N. Forest in Chanute. A private burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the USD 413 Foundation’s Herb Correll Memorial Scholarship fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 16 N. Forest, Chanute, KS 66748.
