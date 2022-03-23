Gordon Alan Sharp, 65, passed away at his home on March 17, 2022. Alan was the son of Dale and Patricia (Marshall) Sharp. He was born on May 12, 1956 in Eureka, KS.
Alan was a 1974 graduate of Altoona-Midway High School. He then pursued his education at Kansas State University where he graduated in 1977 Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture.
After graduation, he pursued his dream of owning his own farm by purchasing property in Buffalo in 1978. There he began working to establish his farrow-to-finish hog operation and crop production farm. Alan was a lifetime farmer, beginning as a child on his own family farm tending to their chickens and other livestock. While in high school he started his own hay crew, working hard in the heat of the Kansas summers. His time at KSU improved his knowledge of farming, which he brought home and applied to his business. In his early career, he was on the state committee of Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers, where he was selected as a finalist for Young Farmer and Rancher of the Year. Alan also served terms as a board member for Radiant Electric Cooperative and Fredonia USD 484.
In 2004, Alan began a new career working for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as a Livestock Waste Management Specialist. He enjoyed his work, as it kept him in touch with the farming community of the Southeast District.
Alan was a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking and building projects. When he wasn’t working on his various projects, he would be tending his garden, which was always plentiful. He would travel halfway across the country to bring his kids the produce from his garden, by the cooler full. He loved to fish any chance he could. He especially loved it when he shared the banks of a river, lake, or pond with his grandkids or friends. Many fun memories were made catching blue cat, channel cat, and teeny tiny perch. Every catch was a celebration.
He could be found in any gym, ball field, or track where his children or grandchildren would be participating. He never missed an opportunity to watch Coach Alaura and follow up with her with a few pointers after the big game.
Alan is survived by his three daughters, Alanna Temple and husband, T.J., of West Plains, MO, Alyssa Sims and husband, Justin, of Fredonia,, and Alaura Sharp of Clinton, SC; Four grandchildren, Zeke and Zoey Sims, L.J. and Anna Temple; Brother, Gerald Sharp and wife, Liz, of Chanute; Nieces Carley (Sharp) Hittle and Brooke Sharp. Nephews Garrett Sharp and Derek Sharp.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Patricia (Marshall) Sharp, and sister Sheila (Sharp) Nelson.
Services will be held at the First Christian Church, Fredonia, on Tuesday, March 22, 10 am, under the direction of Wickham Family Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Buffalo. Family visitation will be held at the Wickham Family Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Monday, March 21. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be given to the Fredonia Recreation Commission, PO Box 342, Fredonia, KS 66736.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.