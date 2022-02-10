Hazel Juanita Gruetzmacher, 86, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Hazel was born on February 19, 1935, in Thayer, Kansas, the daughter of George and Cecil (Becker) Gruetzmacher.
Hazel grew up on the family farm in Thayer and graduated from Altoona High School in 1954. Hazel worked as a farm hand and dedicated her entire life to her family’s farm.
Hazel is survived by:
Her Nephews: Don Riggle, Harold Gruetzmacher, Rick Gruetzmacher, Rex; Nieces: Anita, Diana; Great-Nephew: Phillip Riggle; Great Nieces: Heather Wilson, Bonnie Riggle, Danielle Johndrow; Great-Great Nephews: Charlie, Cason; Great-Great Nieces: Hadley, Amanda.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents George and Cecil, brothers: Leo, Lloyd, and Herbert, and sisters: Ruby and Edna.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 3 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
