Theresa Arlene Evans, 90, of Wichita and formerly of Chanute passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Arlene was born on August 27, 1932 in Augusta, Kansas, the daughter of Oney and Theresa (Raida) Norris.
Arlene grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School. On June 23, 1951, Arlene married the love of her life Vyrl Dean Evans in Erie and they were married for 61 years until his passing in 2013. Arlene was a loving wife and mother, that enjoyed cooking, sewing, and making clothes for herself and for others. Arlene was also an animal lover and being with friends and family gave her the most happiness.
Arlene was a longtime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute and she also worked as an LPN at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Arlene is survived by her son Mike Evans and his wife Susan of Derby, Kansas, and her grand dog Miki.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Oney and Theresa Norris, husband Vyrl Dean Evans, daughter Linda Evans, and brother Richard Norris.
Services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.